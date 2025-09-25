How therapy animals can help humans with mental health issues on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Charmin Horton and Lisa “Mimi” Sedjat, joined by therapy dog Chili, visit Coast Live from the Eastern Shore Community Services Board to discuss the large role therapy animals can play in mental health management, and break down exactly what makes therapy animals good at their jobs.

Remember, the 988 suicide lifeline is always available for individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts and mental health crisis.

