HRT On Demand rideshare service continues to provide transport on your schedule on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Amy Braziel from Hampton Roads Transit joins Coast Live to discuss HRT On Demand, a low-cost rideshare service that connects riders to destinations across several zones throughout Hampton Roads.
HRT On Demand Rides cost just $2. Rides are available in the following cities:
- Chesapeake: 11.3-square-mile zone connects with four bus routes.
- Hampton: 5.9-square-mile zone connects with seven bus routes.
- Newport News: 20-square-mile zone in Newport News, connecting to six bus routes.
To learn more and book your ride, visit gohrt.com/ondemand.
Paid for by Hampton Roads Transit.