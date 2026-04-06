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HRT On Demand rideshare service continues to provide transport on your schedule on Coast Live

Amy Braziel from Hampton Roads Transit discusses HRT On Demand on Coast Live, Monday, April 6, 2026.
HRT On Demand rideshare service continues to provide transport on your schedule on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Amy Braziel from Hampton Roads Transit joins Coast Live to discuss HRT On Demand, a low-cost rideshare service that connects riders to destinations across several zones throughout Hampton Roads.

HRT On Demand Rides cost just $2. Rides are available in the following cities:

  • Chesapeake: 11.3-square-mile zone connects with four bus routes.
  • Hampton: 5.9-square-mile zone connects with seven bus routes.
  • Newport News: 20-square-mile zone in Newport News, connecting to six bus routes.

To learn more and book your ride, visit gohrt.com/ondemand.

Paid for by Hampton Roads Transit.

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