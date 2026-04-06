HRT On Demand rideshare service continues to provide transport on your schedule on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Amy Braziel from Hampton Roads Transit joins Coast Live to discuss HRT On Demand, a low-cost rideshare service that connects riders to destinations across several zones throughout Hampton Roads.

HRT On Demand Rides cost just $2. Rides are available in the following cities:



Chesapeake: 11.3-square-mile zone connects with four bus routes.

Hampton: 5.9-square-mile zone connects with seven bus routes.

Newport News: 20-square-mile zone in Newport News, connecting to six bus routes.

To learn more and book your ride, visit gohrt.com/ondemand.

Paid for by Hampton Roads Transit.