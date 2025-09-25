Jae Sinnett talks Steve Smith, Eric Marienthal & more acts coming to Phoebus Jazz Festival on Coast Live

HAMPTON, Va. — Jazz musician, educator and broadcaster Jae Sinnett shares a look at the 2025 Phoebus Jazz Festival, a new cornerstone of the local arts scene bringing two nights of world-class Jazz music to Hampton.

Catch Steve Smith and Vital Information, Eric Marienthal, The Latin Jazz Conspiracy, & Michael Hawkins and the Brotherhood at thee 2025 Phoebus Jazz Festival, coming to the American Theatre in Hampton!

Click here to find tickets.

The 2025 festival kicks off on Friday, September 26th with the legendary, electrifying drummer Steve Smith and Vital Information, formed in 1983. Smith’s jazz fusion group celebrated the 40th anniversary of their album Time Flies in 2023. Smith’s latest edition of Vital Information features the extraordinary Cuban pianist/composer Manuel Valera and British bassist Janek Gwizdala. The excitement continues with the vibrant sounds of the Latin Jazz Conspiracy, a Hampton Roads favorite known for their authentic latin, Afro-Cuban, and Brazilian rhythms, promising fiery descargas and beautiful boleros.



The rhythm pulses into Saturday as two-time Grammy Award winner Eric Marienthal, a saxophonist who rose to prominence with the Chick Corea Elektric band and has collaborated with musical giants like Elton John and Stevie Wonder, will showcase his chart-topping talent. Then get ready to groove with Richmond-based bassist Michael Hawkins & The Brotherhood, formed in 2018 with alto saxophonist James “Saxmo” Gates, pianist Dr. Weldon Hill and drummer Billy Williams, Jr.



A special highlight for all attendees as Hampton Roads resident Jae Sinnett, a one man synthesis of Art Blakey’s power, Elvin Jones’ complex cross-rhythms, and Max Roach’s percussive precision, will be featured performing with the Latin Jazz Conspiracy and Everette Harp. Jae Sinnett formed The Hampton Roads Jazz Incorporated (HR Jazz), non-profit 501C3 organization in 2023 and is one of the most durable and dynamic drummers on the scene. He’s worked with Ellis Marsalis, Freddie Hubbard, Randy Brecker, James Moody, Frank Morgan, Fred Hersch and Mulgrew Miller. He’s released over twenty recordings as a leader, including his latest release, The Blur the Lines Project, which features Sinnett’s return to his rock roots, playing the music of Rush, Rare Earth, The Edgar Winter Group, Steppenwolf, Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin.



