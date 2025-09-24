Redefining Furniture and More on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—When Danielle Dawley moved to Hampton Roads, she knew she wanted to give Coastal Virginia residents options for how they furnished their homes.

Slightly used or repurposed high-end furniture was missing from the landscape; little did she know, she could create a movement that saves money, protects the environment, and creates a happy place for customers.

One year later, Redefinery stands true to its motto, 'Environmentally Focused, Economically Sound,' and has added some new services to its warehouse, including Estate Planning and couture gift wrapping.

