Jazz and Music Festival 2025 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Hampton Jazz and Music Festival has grown from a small gathering in Hampton University's gym into one of the most celebrated music events on the East Coast. In a conversation with President Darrel K. Williams, he reflected on the festival's humble beginnings and its remarkable growth over the years. What started as a campus showcase has evolved into a cultural institution, attracting legendary performers and thousands of music lovers to the heart of Hampton, Virginia.

This year, the festival continues its tradition of excellence, featuring powerhouse vocalists Patti LaBelle and Anthony Hamilton as some of the highlights Their extraordinary talents are sure to enhance the experience, reaffirming the festival's status as a must-attend celebration of music, community, and heritage.

To Learn More:

The Hampton Jazz & Music Festival www.hamptonjazzfestival.com |757-838-4203