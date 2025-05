HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Author Barbara Park wrote more than 20 Junie B. Jones books that have spanned generations of readers, now the music is coming to Hampton Roads. The Hurrah Players present an exciting adaptation of Junie B.'s first day of first grade. This performance is just for kids.

Performance Dates:

May 17 at 2 pm

May 18 at 2 pm

Perry Pavilion 451 Bank St, Norfolk

Tickets on sale at hurrah players.com or call the box office at 757-627-5437