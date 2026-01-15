Kalahari Resorts and Conventions on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Adventure and excitement for the whole family await at the newest resort in Virginia. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is set to open in late 2026. It boasts Virginia’s largest indoor waterpark, 900 family-friendly suites—making waves in Spotsylvania, Virginia, right off of Interstate 95.

Want a free pass for your family and friends? Try naming one of the waterslides at the resort. The grand prize winner of the naming contest receives an overnight stay at the Kalahari, along with other prizes.

Presented by: Kalahari Resorts and Conventions