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Local Designer Hits the National Stage on Coast Live

Dutch RicLamar on Coast Livee
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HAMPTON ROADS, VA—On the heels of his national debut on The Tamron Hall show, Chesapeake designer Dutch RicLamar stopped by Coast Live to chat about his fashion weekend back home.

Ric got his start in fashion design after he was fired from his regular 9 to 5. That opened doors for the Hampton Roads native to pursue his real passions.

He sat down with Coat's April Woodard and shared a few of his fashions modeled by some of his faithful clients.

Dutch RicLamar

Social Media:
Instagram: @riclamar
Facebook: RicLamar

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