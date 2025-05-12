Local entrepreneur shares the benefits of the Mediterranean diet on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chasity Pritchett, Founder of Emblem Olive Oil, joins Coast Live to discuss the Let's Fight Back Foundation, a program that uses the Mediterranean diet to improve health and wellness.

An Evening of Health, Healing and Olive Oil

Featuring Dr. Simon Poole and Chef Amy Riolo

May 22, 5pm

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art in Virginia Beach

The event will feature two renowned experts: Dr. Simon Poole, a leading authority in public health, lifestyle medicine, and nutrition, and Chef Amy Riolo, a celebrated chef and author. Together, they will share groundbreaking insights on combating diabetes, high cholesterol, and chronic illness through the Mediterranean diet and the power of olive oil.



