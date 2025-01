HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Screenwriter/Producer/Actor Jesse Sanzo and Director/Actor Dave Hobbs join Coast Live to discuss the new film, "That Summer The Wolf Came," shot in and around Hampton with a local cast and crew.

There will be a premiere screening on Saturday, January 18 at 7 p.m. at The American Theatre in Hampton. Click here for tickets and more information.

Clips courtesy of ROTAG Productions.