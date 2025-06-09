Making Home Owning Possible on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— According to the National Association of Home Builders, nearly 75% of households cannot afford a median-priced new home. If you are a first-generation home buyer, you may qualify for a program called “First Home Dream.” It helps buyers who qualify to reduce the interest rate on an eligible Virginia Housing mortgage loan by a full two percent.

It's a great program that Business Development Officer, Gigi Houchins broke down for our Coast Live audience.

Presented by: Virginia Housing