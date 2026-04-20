Meteorologist Myles Henderson shares preview of upcoming WTKR weather special on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — "First Warning: The Cost of Severe Weather" airs Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. on WTKR. Meteorologist Myles Henderson joins Coast Live to share what viewers can expect to learn in this comprehensive special program.

Tune into to see featured stories from every member of the First Warning Storm Team, highlighting the effects of severe weather, and how it interacts with our local environment and community.