HAMPTON ROADS, VA—To prepare for retirement, broker Michael "Scott" Forehand of the Forehand Agency suggests making smart financial choices now. W-2 employees can save up to $1,800 a year by using free telehealth services, allowing these savings to be put into a retirement fund or Health Savings Account (HSA). The plan also benefits employers by controlling insurance costs and fostering a more productive workforce.

Additionally, Scott explained the Rule of 72 (72 ÷ interest rate) and how it helps illustrate how quickly your investments can grow.

