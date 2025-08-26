Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Money Matters: Retirement Ready? on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—When are your employees retirement-ready at the ages of 22, 32, or 42? Experts say the earlier the better, because interest has more time to accumulate.

In 2025, studies show that only 23% of younger adults (18-29) and 35% of those aged 30-44 felt they were on track for retirement.

In our Money Matters segment with Southern Bank, Commercial Banker, Konner Pritchard, breaks down some things to consider when thinking about preparing for retirement, no matter what your age.

