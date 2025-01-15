Money Matters: Small Business--COAST LIVE

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Southern Bank is not just focused on individuals; it also guides small business owners in growing their businesses. From payment platforms to the utilization of business loans, Southern Bank partners with business owners, whether they are a new company or established commercial entity.

April Woodard spoke with commercial banker Kasey Molloy about the annual financial reviews the banks offer and how she assists business owners with financial and succession planning.

Southern Bank has locations throughout the Hampton Roads area and Eastern North Carolina.

Presented by: southernbank.com/getwell