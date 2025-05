HAMPTON ROADS, VA-- Bon Secours Harbour View Medical Center is creating new jobs and access to quality medical care in northern Suffolk. The new center is beefing up staffing with a community hiring drive in the coming weeks.

Technology is a staple at the new center, and although it utilizes AI to assist staff with patient care, individuals with a variety of skills are needed to build a powerful workforce.

Presented by Bon Secours

Bon Secours Harbour View Medical Center.