Non-profit organization FACT supporting people with Autism on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tyler Williamson, CEO Of FACT (Families of Autism Coming Together), discusses how the non-profit supports individuals through a variety of community-building programs.

Check out FACT's biggest event fundraiser of the year, "Party Under The Stars":

FACT's 20 th Annual Party Under the Stars

Annual Party Under the Stars Saturday, May 17 th at 6 PM at the Edgar Cayce A.R.E. In the North End (215 67 th St., Virginia Beach)

at 6 PM at the Edgar Cayce A.R.E. In the North End (215 67 St., Virginia Beach) Tickets ($200), Sponsorships, Live & Silent Auction, Cook's Night off Raffle (chance to win $1,000 of gift cards to areas best restaurants), Diamonds Direct Raffle (chance to win your choice between three different items of jewelry), Sponsor Weeks of Camp

Food from Yummy Goodness Catering Co., top shelf open bar, live music from Brasswind, dancing, outdoor fun, Jell-O Shots

FACT: Families of Autism Coming Together

3509 Virginia Beach Blvd

Virginia Beach, VA 23452

FACT4Autism.com