Non-profit organization FACT supporting people with Autism on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tyler Williamson, CEO Of FACT (Families of Autism Coming Together), discusses how the non-profit supports individuals through a variety of community-building programs.
Check out FACT's biggest event fundraiser of the year, "Party Under The Stars":
- FACT's 20th Annual Party Under the Stars
- Saturday, May 17th at 6 PM at the Edgar Cayce A.R.E. In the North End (215 67th St., Virginia Beach)
- Tickets ($200), Sponsorships, Live & Silent Auction, Cook's Night off Raffle (chance to win $1,000 of gift cards to areas best restaurants), Diamonds Direct Raffle (chance to win your choice between three different items of jewelry), Sponsor Weeks of Camp
- Food from Yummy Goodness Catering Co., top shelf open bar, live music from Brasswind, dancing, outdoor fun, Jell-O Shots
