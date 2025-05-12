Watch Now
Non-profit organization FACT supporting people with Autism on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tyler Williamson, CEO Of FACT (Families of Autism Coming Together), discusses how the non-profit supports individuals through a variety of community-building programs.

Check out FACT's biggest event fundraiser of the year, "Party Under The Stars":

  • FACT's 20th Annual Party Under the Stars
  • Saturday, May 17th at 6 PM at the Edgar Cayce A.R.E. In the North End (215 67th St., Virginia Beach)
  • Tickets ($200), Sponsorships, Live & Silent Auction, Cook's Night off Raffle (chance to win $1,000 of gift cards to areas best restaurants), Diamonds Direct Raffle (chance to win your choice between three different items of jewelry), Sponsor Weeks of Camp
  • Food from Yummy Goodness Catering Co., top shelf open bar, live music from Brasswind, dancing, outdoor fun, Jell-O Shots

FACT: Families of Autism Coming Together
3509 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
FACT4Autism.com

