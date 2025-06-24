Nova The Snake on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Virginia Zoo has a lot of fun activities for the whole family this summer. They brought along their ambassador, Nova, the Madagascar hognose snake, to share information about upcoming events.

It’s Poppy’s first birthday on June 29th. The orange baby Bornean orangutan is inviting friends to swing into the Zoo in their best red or orange outfit and meet one of Poppy’s keepers during an orangutan keeper chat at 10am.

Next month, Zoo trivia at Elation Brewing celebrates the partnership between the zoo and the brewery. Get a taste of Tiger Trail Ale and Otter Lager while testing your animal knowledge!

Beat the heat at our summer Adult Night on July 12th. This after-hours, 21+ only event will feature several water-themed activities, a vendor market, and more!