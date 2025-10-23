Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PB&Js are headed to court — we got a taste of the controversy on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Following news that Smucker's is suing retailer Trader Joe's for mimicking it's popular "Uncrustables" peanut butter and jelly sandwich, April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally compare the original with 2 "dupes" to see if they're devious or delicious.

