HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Following news that Smucker's is suing retailer Trader Joe's for mimicking it's popular "Uncrustables" peanut butter and jelly sandwich, April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally compare the original with 2 "dupes" to see if they're devious or delicious.
PB&Js are headed to court — we got a taste of the controversy on Coast Live
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.