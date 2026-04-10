Pro surfing champion Jason Borte talks new book "Virginia Is For Surfers" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Professional Surfing Champion and author Jason Borte joins Coast Live to discuss his new book "Virginia Is For Surfers," detailing the surf culture of the East Coast and its center in Virginia Beach.

Jason Borte has a storied career as both an author and professional surfer, co-writing "Pipe Dreams" (a biography about surfing legend Kelly Slater) in 2003, and becoming an inductee to the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame in 2016. Click here to see Borte's Hall of Fame page.

For more on Jason Borte's surfing career, professional lessons, and published works, visit his website at jasonborte.com.