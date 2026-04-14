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Promoting Electric Propulsion Collegiate Boat Competition on Coast Live

Maritime Training System on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Office of Naval Research, in partnership with the American Society of Naval Engineers, invites the public and media to attend the Promoting Electric Propulsion Collegiate Boat Competition, a free, three-day event featuring high-speed electric boat races, student innovation and hands-on exposure to maritime careers.

Presented by: Hampton Roads Maritime System
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Maritime Jobs VA

2026 Promoting Electric Propulsion(PEP) Collegiate Boat Race
PORTSMOUTH CITY PARK
Portsmouth, VA | APRIL 14 – 16
FREE & OPEN TO PUBLIC

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