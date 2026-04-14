Promoting Electric Propulsion Collegiate Boat Competition on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Office of Naval Research, in partnership with the American Society of Naval Engineers, invites the public and media to attend the Promoting Electric Propulsion Collegiate Boat Competition, a free, three-day event featuring high-speed electric boat races, student innovation and hands-on exposure to maritime careers.

Presented by: Hampton Roads Maritime System

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Maritime Jobs VA

2026 Promoting Electric Propulsion(PEP) Collegiate Boat Race

PORTSMOUTH CITY PARK

Portsmouth, VA | APRIL 14 – 16

FREE & OPEN TO PUBLIC