PurposeHer 2025 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The annual PurposeHer Conference is heading to Chesapeake’s The Mount church with Pretty Vee and Real Talk Kim as some of the headliners.

The inspirational conference, founded by Dr. Keisha Brown in 2018, brings together hundreds of women from diverse backgrounds to grow spiritually and transform their lives into purpose-driven ones.

During the conference, a community-wide baby shower is also held, where expectant mothers can receive complimentary items to prepare for their baby’s arrival.

Purpose Her Conference 25

October 10-12

Hosted by Dr. Keshia Brown

The Mount Chesapeake

215 Las Gaviotas Blvd, Chesapeake

Presented by: The Mount at Chesapeake