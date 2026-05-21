Quincy Carr and Roz McCoy bring Quality Comedy to VB on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Stand-up comedians Quincy Carr and Roz McCoy join Coast Live ahead of the next show in the Quality Comedy Series to discuss McCoy's career, viral online clips, and military background.
Catch Quincy Carr and Roz McCoy at The Quality Comedy Series!
Thursday, May 21, 2026, 8 p.m.
Location: Dave & Busters - 701 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 (inside Event Room 3)
Host - Quincy Carr
Starring - Roz McCoy
Also Featuring - Sheri Gill Dixon and returning crowd favorite Jounte Ferguson
Tickets and more information: quincycarr.com.