Real Estate expert Lisa S. Moore shares free resources for buyers and sellers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Real Estate Associate Broker Lisa S. Moore joins Coast Live to discuss some core principles that buyers and sellers should know in order to be successful in today's market.

Check out Lisa's free upcoming homebuyer class:

REACH FOR YOUR DREAMS IN VIRGINIA HOUSING’S FREE HOMEBUYER CLASS!
Are you thinking about buying a home, but not sure where to start, or if you're ready financially? Virginia Housing's free First-time Homebuyer Class can help. You'll learn the entire homebuying process from start to finish, and how to stay on track as a responsible homeowner.

April 26, 2025

8:45 AM-2:30 PM ET

Century 21 Nachman Realty

1512 E. Little Creek Rd

Norfolk

Learn more at tinyurl.com/LisaSMoore or call (757) 286-1359.

Paid for by Lisa S.Moore.

