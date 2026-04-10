Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Redd Foxx and Malcolm X's Friendship Highlighted in a Stage Play on Coast Live

Va Stage Co on Coast Livee
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Redd Foxx and Malcolm X are both cultural icons in comedy and civil rights, respectively now there is a stage play that follows their unique friendship that started when they both worked at Jimmy's Chicken Shack in Harlem.

The actors who play the legends have a unique story themselves, as graduate students they studied under the same acting coach in
Arkansas.

Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy’s Chicken Shack in Harlem
Co-World Premiere
April 8–26
Wells Theatre, Norfolk
vastage.org
Box Office at 757-627-1234

Presented by: Virginia Stage Company

More from Coast Live

 

True Crime 757 Podcast