Redd Foxx and Malcolm X's Friendship Highlighted in a Stage Play on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Redd Foxx and Malcolm X are both cultural icons in comedy and civil rights, respectively now there is a stage play that follows their unique friendship that started when they both worked at Jimmy's Chicken Shack in Harlem.

The actors who play the legends have a unique story themselves, as graduate students they studied under the same acting coach in

Arkansas.

Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy’s Chicken Shack in Harlem

Co-World Premiere

April 8–26

Wells Theatre, Norfolk

vastage.org

Box Office at 757-627-1234

Presented by: Virginia Stage Company