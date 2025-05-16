Roberta Lea Wins Big on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Roberta Lea Won “Best Country” performer from Veer Magazine, the first black woman to do it. But breaking barriers in Country Music is nothing new for the artist, who brings her own flair to the genre.

The friend of Coast Live played some of her originals on our Friday show and spoke about her latest projects.

Check out her upcoming performances.

May 17th in Petersburg, VA for Armed Forces Day

May 22nd in Portsmouth, VA for Acoustic Carnival

May 28th in Newport News, VA for Port Warwick Concert Series