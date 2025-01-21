Shelter Pets Indoor Fun on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—If you and your furry friends are camped out inside to avoid the frigid temperatures there are some tips to keep your furbaby active inside. Toys and games for your pet keep them mentally engaged and often prevent them from destructive activities like ripping up your couch or pillows.

Playtime with pets is also a good time to tighten the bond with your animals while promoting the mental and physical well-being of your pets.

Matt Wurzburger from the Virginia Beach SPCA shared some ideas with us on Coast along with adoptable senior pet, Eddie Munster.

Virginia Beach SPCA

VBSPCA.COM

Presented by: Kelly’s Construction