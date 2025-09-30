Shred a Thon and Beach Bags Partner on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Provide security for your family while you help someone else at the same time, at The Shred-a-Thon.

Participants may bring up to 5 bags or boxes of paper to be shredded on October 4th from 9 a.m. to noon at Southern Bank, 3720 Virginia Beach Blvd. Remember, no trash, plastic, or binders will be accepted.

While you are out there, Beach Bags, a non-profit that feeds needy children, will also be at the event accepting food and/or monetary donations.

Donations via credit card can be given online at www.vbef.org.

Presented by: Southern Bank