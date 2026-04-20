St Germain Spring Spritz on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—As spring warms up, entertaining is getting lighter, earlier and more social from casual brunches to pre-dinner get-togethers. It’s a shift toward more relaxed, effortless hosting, with simple food, fresh flavors and easy drinks setting the tone.

Julian Arreola shares what’s driving the trend and simple ways viewers can elevate spring gatherings — from creating easy, social moments to incorporating light, refreshing options like spritz-style drinks perfect for the spring weather.

Presented by: St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur