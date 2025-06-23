Super Mega Cakes on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— The new cake battle called Super Mega Cakes is the mother of all artistic bakery competitions. With a legendary chef and artist at the helm, Team Duff goes head-to-head with six other teams to create the best cakes. Each team has four days to create it’s Mega Cake all with the intent of impressing judges Sherry Yard and Amaury Guichon plus a handful of special guest judges.

April Woodard chats with Chef Duff Goldman about the show and some of the special items he’s tasted that are made out of cake.

Presented by The FOOD Network