The Girl Game ChangeHer Book and Awards on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, VA—The Girl Game ChangeHer Book and Awards are dropping at The Slover Library, October 11th.Created by Pastor Traci Walker, the event is a movement to honor women and emerging young leaders.

Under the umbrella of the Crowned Academy brand, the event will honor community leaders that espouse the character of women in the bible and features the release of The Girl Game ChangeHer Pinkprint, a devotional and purity guide designed to empower young queens ages 16–23, and the official announcement of The Game ChangeHer Cookbook, a collection of stories, recipes, and inspiration.

The event, hosted by Coast’s April Woodard, is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Awards Ceremony & Book Release:

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

VIP Tea on the Terrace: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Slover Library, 235 E Plume St., Norfolk, VA