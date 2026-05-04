The journey to becoming a foster parent with Shineforth on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — There are over 5,000 foster children in Virginia, with over 1,000 of those kids living in the Hampton Roads community.

Melani Ferrer and Kira Strickland from Shineforth discuss the need for foster parents in Virginia, and how Shineforth offers continued support of foster families from the very beginning.

Contact Kira Strickland, Family Systems Coordinator directly at 804.239.1280.

For more information, call 866.243.6228 or visit Shineforth.org.

Paid for by Shineforth Child & Family Services

Formerly UMFS | Shineforth.org