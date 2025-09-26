The Timbaland Way on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Virginia Beach is celebrating one of its own with the unveiling of Timbaland Way—a tribute to local talent, innovation, and creativity that highlights the lasting impact of global music icon and Grammy Award-winning hometown hero Timbaland.

The weekend-long event takes place from October 17 to 19, 2025, featuring high-energy events and unforgettable tributes to a true hitmaking legend whose influence spans the music, tech, and entertainment industries.

