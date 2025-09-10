Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Z talks celebrating 10th season with Creativity Honors Ceremony on Coast Live

Posted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Linda Dyer and Jessi DiPette share exciting plans to celebrate 10 seasons of artistic innovation, blossoming creativity and strong community at Zeiders American Dream Theater's Creativity Honors.

The Z Creativity Honors:
September 13, 2025, 6-8pm
A Night of Innovation, Art & Inspiration

The inaugural Z Creativity Honors, Award Ceremony — an unforgettable evening celebrating those who harness creativity to transform Hampton Roads! Nominees will be honored in Arts, Business and Community for their creativity and contributions to the 757.

For tickets and more information, visit thez.org.
Zeiders American Dream Theater
Box Office: 757-499-0317

Paid for by The Zeiders American Dream Theater.

