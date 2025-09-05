Tony and Ziva on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It’s an NCIS spinoff with plot twists and turns. Tony and Ziva begins where the series left off. Tony is raising his daughter when he discovers that her mother, Ziva, is not actually dead but alive and well.

The trio goes on the run to Europe, and they have an unconventional happily ever after.

April Woodard chats with the actors, Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly who also serve as the shows Executive Producers.

Presented by: CBS Studios and Paramount Global Content Distribution.