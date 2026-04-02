Trying the viral Ranch Milkshake from Great Wolf Lodge on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Nick Licastro, General Manager at Great Wolf Lodge Williamsburg, brings some of the resort's new viral Ranch Milkshakes to Coast Live for April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally to taste.

Learn more and book your stay at www.greatwolf.com/williamsburg.

Want to win a stay at Great Wolf Lodge Williamsburg?



1 Night Stay, Up to 4 People, Standard Family Suite

Water Park Passes Included for each guest.

Passes are valid from park opening time on date of arrival until park closing on date of departure.

Enter to win now at wtkr.com/contests. Contest closes April 16!