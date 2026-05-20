Unity in The Community on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Portsmouth has a deep history and a strong cultural story to tell. The Umoja Festival honors African and African-American traditions while also highlighting Portsmouth’s own heritage, including local museums, historic sites, and community voices.

The Umoja Festival is Portsmouth’s annual celebration of unity, African-American culture, heritage, music, food, art, and community. The 34th Annual Umoja Festival takes place May 22-24, 2026, at Festival Park on the Portsmouth waterfront.

Presented by: The City of Portsmouth