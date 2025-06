HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Laufey, the Chinese-Icelandic jazz singer and TikTok sensation, is coming to Norfolk for two special performances.

Virginia Arts Festival presents Laufey: A Night at the Symphony with Virginia Symphony Orchestra

July 30 & 31

Chartway Arena, Norfolk

Tickets at vafest.org

Click here for the complete schedule of Virginia Arts Festival Events!

Paid for by Virginia Arts Festival.