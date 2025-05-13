Virginia Black Film Festival 2025 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Virginia Black Film Festival is back and bigger than ever. With more than 60 films screening in Hampton, it's bound to be the premier destination for the Black film buff.

Not only is the festival anchored in downtown Hampton, it is also spread to the campus of Hampton University and Fort Monroe. There are workshops, guest speakers, the Black Business Expo, and an on-screen combat Workshop.

Virginia Black Film Festival

June 19-22, 2025

American Theatre, Hampton

Juneteenth Concert

Thursday, June 19

6-8pm

Continental Park, Fort Monroe

FREE ADMISSION