Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Virginia Black Film Festival 2025 on Coast Live

Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Virginia Black Film Festival is back and bigger than ever. With more than 60 films screening in Hampton, it's bound to be the premier destination for the Black film buff.

Not only is the festival anchored in downtown Hampton, it is also spread to the campus of Hampton University and Fort Monroe. There are workshops, guest speakers, the Black Business Expo, and an on-screen combat Workshop.

Virginia Black Film Festival
June 19-22, 2025
American Theatre, Hampton

Juneteenth Concert
Thursday, June 19
6-8pm
Continental Park, Fort Monroe
FREE ADMISSION

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway