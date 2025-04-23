Virginia International Tattoo coming to Norfolk April 24-27 on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — This week at the Virginia Arts Festival, it's the Virginia International Tattoo!

Join us for a celebration 250 years in the making, on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States Army, Navy and Marine Corps. The 2025 Virginia International Tattoo features exceptional performers from the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps, joined by an international cast of more than 800 performers from six nations.

Returning favorites include Norway’s spectacular Band and Drill Team of His Majesty the King’s Guard, the rousing Massed Pipes and Drums from four nations and the nimble OzScot Australia Highland Dancers. Exciting new performers include the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Central Band in their first trip to the United States. Come early for the Tattoo pre-show - The Tattoo Hullabaloo outside on Scope Plaza!

At the heart of every performance will be an emotional and grateful tribute to our Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines. With stirring music, heartfelt tributes to those who have served, and appearances by some very special guests, this Tattoo will remind us that as Americans, we enjoy freedoms made possible by 250 years of Service and Sacrifice.

Click here to win tickets to the Virginia International Tattoo!