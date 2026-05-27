Virginia Symphony Music Director shares preview of new show rooted in world history on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Eric Jacobsen, Music Director for the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, joins Coast Live to discuss "Finding Peace at Potsdam," an upcoming performance blending orchestral performance and theater, inspired by a key moment in 20th century world history.

"Finding Peace at Potsdam"



May 29, 7:30 p.m. – Chrysler Hall

May 30, 7:30 p.m. – CNU's Ferguson Center for the Arts

As part of our season long observance of America 250, this concert takes a look at the role music played in one of the most tumultuous times in the history of the world. At 1945’s Potsdam Conference, works by Tchaikovsky, Chopin, Kreisler, and others were one of the only things that united the assembled Allies–represented by President Harry Truman, Winston Churchill, and Joseph Stalin. In this new production, the Virginia Symphony Orchestra & Chorus will incorporate storytelling to show just how powerful music can be, and how Hampton Roads played a part in this pivotal moment.



Tickets at vafest.org.

- Virginia Symphony Orchestra

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Paid for by the Virginia Arts Festival.