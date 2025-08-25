WTKR, Long Jewelers & Governor's School collaborate with bra for Bra-ha-ha auction on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Coast Live team unveils the WTKR showcase bra for the 2025 Bra-ha-ha awards show and auction, in collaboration Long Jewelers, as well as students from The Governor's School For The Arts.

The showcase bra will be auctioned alongside a beautiful Diamond Circle Pendant, designed by popular jewelry designer Norman Covan. It is 18k Gold and features 73 cut diamonds totaling 3/4 carat.

Coast Live and WTKR would like design student Lily Noel from The Governor's School for the Arts for her amazing work on the showcase bra. Our team was blown away by the work of fellow design students Isabella Schetzel, Serena Catchings, Stella Turner Trinity Talbott, and Sofia Zamfir. Thank you for your amazing contributions to our project!

All of the student-designed bras seen in this piece will be on display at the 2025 Bra-ha-ha Awards Show & Auction:

Friday, October 3, 2025

Delta Hotels by Marriott – Chesapeake