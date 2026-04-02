Z Fringe Festival Returns on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Z Fringe Festival, taking place April 10–12, 2026, is a three-day celebration of self-produced, performance-driven work featured on both the Main Stage and in the Studio. All ticket proceeds from each show go directly back to the producing artists.

The featured projects offer a distinct perspective, tell a compelling story, or present a series of short pieces connected by a unifying theme, including works in progress. Audiences can explore visual art across all mediums, including craft vendors.

Presented by: Zeiders American Dream Theater