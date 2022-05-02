Family of Keir and Chloe Johnson fear the worst in Codi Bigsby’s case

HAMPTON, Va. – Monday marks 13 weeks since Codi Bigsby’s father reported the four-year-old boy missing from the Buckroe Beach area in Hampton. Now, the family of Keir and her infant daughter Chloe Johnson, who police say vanished from the same area five years ago, fear the worst in both cases.

“Lord, I hope [Codi Bigsby] is found, but after so many days, I [thought], he’s not going to be found,” said Teir Pettway, the twin sister of Keir Johnson. “It's just an evil world.”

Cory Bigsby reported his son Codi missing in January. Police and community members have searched for the boy, to no avail. During the search for Codi, Hampton Police jailed the father on child neglect charges unrelated to his son’s disappearance.

In an unrelated case, police in Hampton said Keir Johnson and her daughter Chloe vanished from the Buckroe Beach area on April 30, 2017. Newport News Police found Johnson’s car abandoned in their city two weeks later. Police have not released any additional information on the search for Keir and Chloe Johnson in five years.

“I think somebody she trusted did something to [them],” said Pettway. “In my heart, I know [the killer’s] days are numbered.”

Pettway said she believes Newport News Police are doing their best to find out what happened to her sister and niece, she hopes to see someone in handcuffs soon.

“I’m frustrated, because it’s been five years,” said Pettway. “I’m just ready to see the end result.”

The Newport News Police Foundation is offering $25,000 in reward money for information leading to the recovery of Keir and Chloe Johnson. If you have information, you can call the Keir and Chloe Johnson tip line at (757) 354-7556 or email findkeirandchloe@nnva.gov.

