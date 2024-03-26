Hampton police looking for missing teen last seen on Saturday

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are looking for a missing girl last seen on Saturday.

Makayla Holtkamp, 15, was last seen on Saturday in the South Wythe area of the city, according to police.

Police shared the following description of Holtkamp: white female, 5'4", weighs 110 lbs. and has red hair. She has a nose piercing in both nostrils and eight earring studs in each ear, police added.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black and red pajama pants, police say.

Anyone with information on Holtkamp's whereabouts is asked to call police.

