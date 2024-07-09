Hampton police searching for missing 17-year-old with medical conditions

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy they say suffers from medical conditions that require medication.

Malik Veale was last seen at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of the 1300 block of Todds Lane.

Veale is described as 5'10, 300lbs, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing no shirt, blue sweatpants, and white/rainbow-colored slides, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Veale's whereabouts is asked to call police at 757-727-6111.