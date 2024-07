VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on June 14, according to a release from the AWARE Foundation.

Nevaeh Lizbeth Burciaga was last seen at Rose Petal Dr. in Virginia Beach.

The bottom half of her hair is dyed blond, and she was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 757-385-5000.