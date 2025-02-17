7+ years after Keir & infant daughter Chloe Johnson vanished, officials have an update

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — More than seven years after 34-year-old Keir Johnson and her 8-month-old daughter Chloe Johnson vanished from the Peninsula, officials investigating their disappearance say they have an update to share on the case Monday.

WTKR News 3 anchor and investigator Jessica Larché has been following this case extensively since the disappearance, working to answer the very question family and concerned community members have asked over the years: what could have happened to the new mother and her precious baby girl?

Previous coverage: Missing Newport News mother featured in new Lifetime movie “Black Girl Missing”

Keir and Chloe Johnson's disappearance in April '17

On April 30, 2017, Johnson and her baby were supposed to meet up with friends at Buckroe Beach in Hampton — but they never showed up. Their family reported them missing and 11 days later, the Hampton Police Department initiated an AMBER Alert.

Three days later after the AMBER Alert went out, Johnson’s abandoned vehicle was found on Jefferson Avenue and Arch Street in Newport News. Following that discovery, the Newport News Police Department took the lead on the investigation, which has remained active ever since.

Police's ongoing investigation

During Jessica's interviews with family and police over the years, both have indicated they believe someone is responsible for Keir and Chloe Johnson's disappearance.

“Do you believe someone did something to Keir and Chloe?” Jessica asked Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew in April of 2024, ahead of the seventh anniversary of their disappearance.

“I do, I do. I don’t think they just walked out and disappeared. There was too much in their life," he answered. “I do believe that at some point we will end up in a courtroom and hold individuals accountable.”

Previous coverage: Newport News police seek answers in mother, daughter disappearance

“I know you’re very careful not to jeopardize the investigation,” Jessica said to Chief Drew. “But is there a person of interest now, or has there ever been?”

Chief Drew was guarded in his response — and said he did not want to disclose anything that would jeopardize the investigation.

“There are certainly individuals that we have looked at and talked to that pique our interest, but I don’t want to go any further than that because we don’t have some of those things that link systems of people together,” Drew said.

Drew said he regularly talks with the Newport News commonwealth’s attorney about this case.

A family without closure

Ahead of the fifth anniversary of their disappearance in 2022, Jessica sat down with Keir Johnson’s twin sister, Teir Pettway. She said she and her sister were "inseparable" and talked every day — including on the morning of April 30, 2017. However, when she didn't get a call from her sister later that night, the family knew something wasn't right.

“It’s just not the norm for my sister not to call me [saying] good night,” Pettway shared.

Previous coverage: Sister of missing peninsula mom and daughter believes they were killed

She said she believes someone her sister knew murdered her sister and niece.

“I think somebody she trusted did something to [them],” said Pettway. "The world is full of evil people."

Pettway said the lack of answers has left family and loved ones without closure, adding that imagining how their lives ended gives her nightmares.

“If I know how [they were killed], I’ll dream about it,” said Pettway. “I just hope that a person couldn’t kill a baby.”

Chief Drew and the Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney are holding a press conference on Monday, Feb. 17, to provide an update in the case. WTKR News 3 will have a crew present. This article will be updated accordingly.