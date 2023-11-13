Chesapeake wife repeatedly said estranged husband was going to kill her before her death

“He swore on his family and kids he would kill me,” were the words written in a protective order affidavit by Kathryn Dean in October 2020. By April 2022, she was dead.

Family members of Kathryn Dean said she was desperate to keep her estranged husband Ben Wynkoop away from her, but they said he continued to attack, harass and stalk her before her death.

They said he would also frequently threaten to commit suicide as a form of control.

The News 3 Investigative Team uncovered four separate criminal complaints written by Kathryn Dean where she described violence and abuse at the hands of her husband on four different occasions.

Wynkoop was convicted of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a murder, armed burglary, and violation of a protective order in June of 2023.

Prior to the start of the trial, Wynkoop pleaded not guilty to seven separate charges related to Dean's death. His attorneys said Wynkoop was offered plea deals but declined. He claimed self-defense during the trial.

“She was loud. She was funny. She was fun. She was amazing,” said Connie Dean, a friend of Kathryn’s who's currently married to Kathryn’s ex-husband.

Connie Dean said Kathryn set up with her ex-husband, Larry Dean. Kathryn and Larry Dean continued to be best friends. He said she was a wonderful person and mother and was loved by so many people.

They said Kathryn Dean was a beautiful, strong mother, veteran, and provider for her family. Loved ones say the Texas native was once a track star and homecoming queen.

Katelyn Dean, 22, said her mother had a big heart and was a wonderful person. She said she was constantly thinking of others and helping the people around her.

They said Kathryn Dean had a great government job and was very successful. She said she was being physically, emotionally and financially abused by Wynkoop.

Katelyn Dean said at first, she liked the man her mom was dating, describing him as charming. But as time went on, the problems intensified. She said he was not the nice man she originally thought he was and watched her mother continue to try and get help for the abuse.

“You hear your mom say she's scared, she's going to die. And then she does,” said Katelyn Dean.

Just before her death, Kathryn Dean had a protective order in place and was desperately trying to keep Wynkoop away from her. News 3 obtained copies of court documents written by Kathryn Dean herself that describe the abuse that dates back to 2019.

She wrote: “He choked me until I stopped breathing.” In another incident, she wrote: “He kicked and broke my end table then told me he was going to kill me.”

“It was something I was always scared of happening, and something that she said was going to happen because nothing was preventing it from happening, even though she kept asking for help,” said Katelyn Dean.

He also took out protective orders on her claiming she abused him and had her arrested. They said the charges were dropped.

During Wynkoop's police interrogation, he first denied being at her house but later admitted to the shooting but claimed self-defense.

But the jury found him guilty.

Now, the family is speaking out about domestic violence in hopes of shedding light on the challenges victims face.

Experts say domestic violence can happen to anyone and when a victim can be in the most danger when they want to leave.

During a previous interview about domestic violence, Samaritan House Executive Director Robin Gauthier said, “If you look at the cases where people were severely harmed or murdered, you always see that there's a type of relationship where they're coming and going, separating, back together. It's the time when somebody is separating or leaving or ending the relationship when you see the violence occur.”

Kathryn Dean’s family agrees that they want Wynkoop to be put behind bars for the rest of his life when he is sentenced on Nov. 27.

Wynkoop declined to be interviewed from jail.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, a list of available resources is as follows:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or text 88788

Samaritan House

G.R.O.W. Foundation