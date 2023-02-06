Mass shootings in neighborhoods are more frequent than in public places

NORFOLK, Va. – Data from the Gun Violence Archive reveals there were 648 mass shootings in America last year. Twenty of incidents happened in Virginia, including the mass shooting at the Walmart in Chesapeake, the mass shooting outside Chicho’s on Granby Street in Norfolk and the mass shooting at the University of Virginia.

While all of those tragedies received regional and national attention, more frequent mass shootings in area neighborhoods traditionally have not garnered deep emotional responses outside of those communities.

“The reality is, a mass shooting happens in our challenging communities every day,” said Larry Boone, the former chief of the Norfolk Police Department.

Boone memorably shed tears while addressing journalists after a mass shooting in the Young Terrace community in 2021 took the lives of three women and injured two more.

“Had this been anywhere else but where we are today, there’d be rows of people,” Boone said.

A News 3 analysis of the data from the Gun Violence Archive reveals of the 20 mass shootings across Virginia last year, most happened in neighborhoods, like the mass shooting at a Portsmouth boarding house that ended in four people killed.

“It’s still tragic. It’s still stressful,” said clinical psychologist Dr. Kristie Norwood. “It should still be a community-based issue. It should still garner the same amount of attention.”

Dr. Norwood, a specialist in post-traumatic stress disorder, explained why we see a united sense of sadness for mass shootings at public places, compared to a localized response to mass shootings in neighborhoods.

“When we go to Walmart, it should be safe,” said Dr. Norwood. “These are places that everyone can go. These are places that everyone is welcomed. So, it becomes a societal problem, a societal challenge, versus neighborhoods [which] are a little more concentrated. So, it can start to become more of […] an individualized problem.”

Dr. Norwood also suggested race and socio-economic factors play a role in the lack of broader outrage over mass shootings in residential neighborhoods.

“Sometimes, some communities are not as valued as other communities,” said Dr. Norwood. “When [shootings happen there], we say ‘oh, that happens in this community, and so [I] don’t have to worry about that. We’ll let them sort of deal with it,’ versus […] Walmart is a place for everyone.”

Whether in public places or neighborhoods, mass shootings are impacting communities across Virginia. The Gun Violence Archive reveals 37 people died in the 20 mass shootings in Virginia last year. Norfolk and the Richmond metropolitan area saw the most mass shootings in the Commonwealth in 2022. Dr. Norwood said the prevalence of mass shootings in our communities can trigger trauma.

“We start to see the world through the lens of that trauma,” said Dr. Norwood. “[You] may avoid places that are reminders of the trauma, so essentially, it shrinks [your] life.”

Dr. Norwood continued, “Over time, it can kind of feel like you’re in a prison because you’re limited to certain spaces.”

The psychologist said that’s when it’s time to seek help and get tools to manage secondary trauma from mass shootings, whether it happens in our grocery stores, on our college campuses, or on the corners of our neighborhoods.

“Secondary trauma, or vicarious trauma as we call it, is definitely real,” said Dr. Norwood. “It can definitely impact our mental health if we don’t take notice and awareness of it.”

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

You can call or text 988 if you’re in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. It’s a national network of local crisis centers that provide free and confidential support. They are available to help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can learn more at 988lifeline.org.

Findtreatment.gov

Findtreatment.gov is a confidential and anonymous resource for locating treatment facilities for mental and substance use disorders in the United States and its territories. Visit https://findtreatment.gov/locator to locate treatment options near you.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline

The NAMI HelpLine is a free, nationwide peer-supported service providing information, resource referrals and support to people living with a mental health condition. You can text “HelpLine” to 62640 or call 800-950-6264. Learn more about additional resources at www.nami.org/help.